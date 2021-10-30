State Street Corp Has $283.86 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Synovus Financial worth $283,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

