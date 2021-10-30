State Street Corp Has $292.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,551,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,771 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.74% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $292,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $22.13 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

