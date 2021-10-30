State Street Corp Has $297.02 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.44% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $297,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.57 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.