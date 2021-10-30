State Street Corp Has $303.74 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of Vale worth $303,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is 142.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

