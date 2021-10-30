State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $283,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

