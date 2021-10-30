State Street Corp Purchases 1,966,944 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of AGNC Investment worth $261,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after buying an additional 1,413,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,676,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 1,129,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,623,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after buying an additional 842,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

