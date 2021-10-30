State Street Corp Purchases 90,109 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State Street Corp raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.46% of The Boston Beer worth $308,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

NYSE:SAM opened at $492.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.32 and a 200-day moving average of $861.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

