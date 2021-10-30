State Street Corp Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.49% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $304,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

