State Street Corp Raises Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.55% of Olin worth $263,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,429,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OLN stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

