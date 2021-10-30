State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,465,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,298 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Macy’s worth $255,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 22.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $10,277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

