State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,454 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.67% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $258,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

