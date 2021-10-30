State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,164 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of DXC Technology worth $316,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

