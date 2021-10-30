State Street Corp Sells 13,565 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,715,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.78% of Sunrun worth $318,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $907,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,855.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,428 shares of company stock worth $7,320,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.68 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.