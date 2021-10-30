State Street Corp Sells 234,849 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,849 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.59% of CIT Group worth $286,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

