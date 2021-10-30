State Street Corp Sells 5,129,891 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,129,891 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.85% of HollyFrontier worth $259,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,615 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.