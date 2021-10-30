State Street Corp Sells 73,408 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $300,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,082,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 580,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

