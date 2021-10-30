State Street Corp Trims Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.20% of Globant worth $280,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Globant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.91. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

