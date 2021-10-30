Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

STLJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.