SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $299.94

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.94. The company has a market capitalization of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

SThree Company Profile (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

