Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 126.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,600,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,352,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,182 shares of company stock worth $30,797,639. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.