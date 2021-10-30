Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lear by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lear by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.17. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

