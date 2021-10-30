Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Domo worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.