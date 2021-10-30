Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,499 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Materion worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Materion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Materion by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

