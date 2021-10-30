Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,103 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

