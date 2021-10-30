Stifel Financial Corp Takes $1.60 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

