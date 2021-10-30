Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEOAY shares. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

