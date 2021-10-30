Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEOAY shares. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

