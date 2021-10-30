Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce sales of $395.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.70 million and the lowest is $395.00 million. Stride reported sales of $376.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

