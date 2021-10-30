Strike Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Strike has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $158.60 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.72 or 0.00085774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,810.56 or 1.00565174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.48 or 0.06988707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,008,314 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.