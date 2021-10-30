Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.33% of Summit Financial Group worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

