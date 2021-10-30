Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.54 Million

Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $165.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.53 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 472.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $509.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $861.16 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.