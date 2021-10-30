SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits One Day Volume of $64,338.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $64,338.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,141 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.