Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.71 Per Share

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.7125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $22.63 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

SWDBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.