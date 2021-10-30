Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.71 Per Share

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.7125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.
Shares of SWDBY opened at $22.63 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
