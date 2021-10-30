Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.12% of Targa Resources worth $317,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

