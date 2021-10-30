TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
Several research firms recently commented on TCRR. Truist dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $35.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
