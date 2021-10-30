TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms recently commented on TCRR. Truist dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

