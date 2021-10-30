TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

