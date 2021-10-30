Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.56. Teekay shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 814,112 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teekay by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Teekay by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

