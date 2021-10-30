Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.37

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and traded as low as $15.83. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 304 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

