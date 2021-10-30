Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Head to Head Review

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telephone and Data Systems and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 58.48%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.41 $226.00 million $1.93 9.71 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.46 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

