The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.64 Million

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce $462.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.50 million and the highest is $475.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $355.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.16 million, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

