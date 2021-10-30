The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 27.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

DIS opened at $169.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

