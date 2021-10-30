The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of The Western Union worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

