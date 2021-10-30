The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The Williams Companies worth $59,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

