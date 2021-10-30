THETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $373.08 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, THETA has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $7.47 billion and $373.08 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

