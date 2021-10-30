thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $10.10. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

