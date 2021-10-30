Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY opened at $10.30 on Friday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

