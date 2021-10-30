TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0305 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $875,115.67 and approximately $15,387.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

