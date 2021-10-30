Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRZ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$165.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.44) by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.65 million. Analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

