TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.75. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 273,460 shares changing hands.

TGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.00.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

