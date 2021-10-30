Treat DAO Hits One Day Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

