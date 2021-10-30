Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

